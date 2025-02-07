GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 62 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

NYSE MKL opened at $2,059.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,405.11 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,755.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,646.10. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

