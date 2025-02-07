GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:APH opened at $69.97 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $79.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

