GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $251,020.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,620,058.57. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,413 shares of company stock worth $6,037,230 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $202.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.20. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

