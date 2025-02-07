Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,034,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $280,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,089.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $15,094,275.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,227.92. This represents a 67.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,198.80. This represents a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 572,824 shares of company stock valued at $53,611,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

