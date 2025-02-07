Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $194.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $164.34 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

