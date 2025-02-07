Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $518.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $506.01 and a 200-day moving average of $505.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $533.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.54.

S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

