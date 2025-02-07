Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 76,472 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $184.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.69. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

