Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,037 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

