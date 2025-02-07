Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Finviz reports.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of GBCI opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $60.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

