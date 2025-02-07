Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,167 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5,708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $28.12.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

