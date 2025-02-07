Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Booking comprises 3.2% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Stock Up 1.7 %

Booking stock opened at $4,779.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,962.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,448.89.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

