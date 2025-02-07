Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 463,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 220,952 shares.The stock last traded at $35.00 and had previously closed at $34.79.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $875.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
