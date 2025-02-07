Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 463,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 220,952 shares.The stock last traded at $35.00 and had previously closed at $34.79.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $875.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.