Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Acquires 27,159 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,159 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of URA opened at $28.36 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

