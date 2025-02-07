Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Buys 1,107 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $127.49 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

