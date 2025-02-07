Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

