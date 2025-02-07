Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $14.46 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 1.8% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in KLA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 538.5% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in KLA by 655.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 27,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in KLA by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

KLA stock opened at $761.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $598.68 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $682.77 and a 200-day moving average of $716.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.8 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

