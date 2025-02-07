Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases 39,226 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,226 shares during the quarter. Global SuperDividend US ETF comprises 0.7% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $673.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

