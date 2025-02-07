Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases 955 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,169,000 after buying an additional 231,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.49 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.09.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

