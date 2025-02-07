Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 7,280 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,144,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,005,000 after buying an additional 25,451 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 51,448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.37 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.38.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.