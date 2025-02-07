Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.93 Million in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 543,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $5.85.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Equity Trust
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Uber’s Business, Cash Flow, and AI are Why it Will Set a New High
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Weak Guidance from Bristol-Myers Could Be Creating an Opportunity
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- These are the 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.