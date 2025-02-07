Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $893,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 70,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,101,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

