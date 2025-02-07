Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $796,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.