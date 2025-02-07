Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,411 First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 427,822 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,042,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 108.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 153,554 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 86.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 307,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 142,648 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

