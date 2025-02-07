Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 62,877 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

