Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 255 shares.The stock last traded at $52.45 and had previously closed at $52.11.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

