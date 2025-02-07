GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Trading 5.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.73 and last traded at $41.81. Approximately 2,143,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,854,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,268,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,614,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,079,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

