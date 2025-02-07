Graphene Investments SAS Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Graphene Investments SAS lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 737.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.0 %

TMUS stock opened at $247.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.72. The company has a market cap of $286.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

