Graphene Investments SAS Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Graphene Investments SAS lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 44,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Financial LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,045,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

