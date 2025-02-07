Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64), Zacks reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Green Plains Stock Down 23.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,554,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,126. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens raised Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

