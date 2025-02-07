GSK (LON:GSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GSK had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 33.30%.

LON:GSK traded down GBX 38 ($0.47) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,441.50 ($17.93). The stock had a trading volume of 60,827,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,635,686. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,275.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,282.50 ($15.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($22.68). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,356.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,457.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($16.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,725 ($24,530.53). 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,820 ($22.63) to GBX 1,600 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805.83 ($22.46).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

