GSK (NYSE:GSK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.090-2.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.1 billion-$40.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.3 billion.

GSK stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,166,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 50.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.10%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

