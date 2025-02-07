Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 75,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 32,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 121,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.57 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.



The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

