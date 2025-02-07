Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,452,000 after purchasing an additional 351,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after buying an additional 140,690 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 335.2% in the third quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 151,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 116,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 68.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 93,622 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 364.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

