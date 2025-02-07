Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $45.16 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 5.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $45,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $126.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

