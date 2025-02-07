Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 998 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $204.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.37 and its 200 day moving average is $190.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $158.19 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

