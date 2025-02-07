Head to Head Analysis: Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) versus Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Color Star Technology and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Boxlight 0 1 1 0 2.50

Boxlight has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 150.68%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -19.44% -164.45% -11.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Color Star Technology and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Color Star Technology and Boxlight”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $2.83 million 0.27 -$26.86 million N/A N/A Boxlight $150.71 million 0.05 -$39.16 million ($3.15) -0.22

Color Star Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxlight.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Color Star Technology beats Boxlight on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

(Get Free Report)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Boxlight

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software, which enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory; GameZones, a multi-student interactive gaming software; MimioConnect, an online student engagement platform; and LYNX, a lesson building app. In addition, the company provides Juno, a towering standard of sound quality that reinforces a teacher's voice; Mimio MyBot system for robotics learning; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; EzRoom, an integrated AV solution; Lyrik, an amplification solution; and Conductor School Communication System, an IP-based campus-wide communication and control solution; and accessories, such as mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive LED flat-panels and audio solutions. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.