Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Generac comprises approximately 1.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

