Hedeker Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,031,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after purchasing an additional 262,592 shares during the period.

Chart Industries stock opened at $202.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.75.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

