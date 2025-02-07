Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells $450,732.52 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $450,732.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,352.36. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $283,039.64.

On Thursday, December 26th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 4,213 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $126,305.74.

On Friday, December 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,959 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $488,573.43.

On Monday, November 25th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 101,993 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $3,021,032.66.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $4,276,577.98.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 44.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $415,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 109,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

