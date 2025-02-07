Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CEO Torben Ostergaard Sells 21,146 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 21,146 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $635,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,306. This represents a 22.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Torben Ostergaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $82,349.50.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $77,876.94.

On Monday, December 23rd, Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $78,300.02.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Torben Ostergaard sold 2,092 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $55,354.32.

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hippo by 205.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hippo by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 56,684 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

