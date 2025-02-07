Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. Hologic updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Hologic Stock Down 1.0 %

HOLX opened at $64.79 on Friday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

