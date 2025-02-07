HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HomeFed Co. (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and traded as low as $37.97. HomeFed shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 53,600 shares.

HomeFed Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties.

