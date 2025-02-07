Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Raised by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2,478.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.46 and its 200-day moving average is $215.23. The company has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

