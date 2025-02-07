Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, Zacks reports. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. Hub Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.900-2.400 EPS.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.28. 846,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

