Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, Zacks reports. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. Hub Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.900-2.400 EPS.
Hub Group Price Performance
NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.28. 846,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.94.
Hub Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 28.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
