Ian Pitt Sells 1,482 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at $430,895.80. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.42. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 45,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,626 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,045,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,418,000 after purchasing an additional 43,936 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 11.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 964,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,985,000 after buying an additional 99,479 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 645,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,463,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 589,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,728,000 after buying an additional 251,125 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Progress Software from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

