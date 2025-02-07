IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $9.79 Million Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 105,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8,917.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $691,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $98.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $68.63 and a 12-month high of $100.12.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

