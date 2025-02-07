ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.67 ($0.06). Approximately 5,281,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 22,218,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

ImmuPharma Stock Up 25.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £20.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.93.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

