Independence Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Independence Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 487.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 38.9% of Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

