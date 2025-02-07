Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IMKTA opened at $66.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMKTA

About Ingles Markets

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.