Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%.
Ingles Markets Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of IMKTA opened at $66.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 11.89%.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
