Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) CEO Sells $94,205.00 in Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Jr. Leasure sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $94,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,367.35. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $101.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 22.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Inotiv by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 127,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 109,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 29.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

