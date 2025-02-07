Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) CEO Sells $94,205.00 in Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Jr. Leasure sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $94,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,367.35. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Inotiv Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $101.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $11.42.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 22.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Inotiv
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inotiv
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.